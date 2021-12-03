Kerala

Public funds used to shield suspects: BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has accused the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government of using public funds to hire expensive lawyers for Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers guilty of political murders.

Speaking at a meet organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, Mr. Surendran said the Periye twin murders were an illustrative example.

A Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry had zeroed in on CPI(M) assailants, he said.

Islamist parties

The Popular Front of India was the cat’s paw of the CPI(M) in Kerala. The government was tacitly encouraging Islamist parties to deny political space for nationalist organisations in the State.

‘Steeped in graft’

The LDF government was steeped in corruption. It was deeply involved in the illegal logging of protected rosewood trees in Wayanad.

The government had gone out of its way to shield officers responsible for the timber theft.

Mr. Surendran said the LDF had squandered Central funds meant for tribal welfare. The illegal diversion had caused infant deaths and malnourishment in Attappady.

Press Club president M. Radhakrishnan and secretary Rajesh Rajendran were present.


