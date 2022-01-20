Public events banned in Wayanad

Kalpetta

20 January 2022 20:50 IST

Tourist destinations to remain closed on Saturdays, Sundays

A meeting of the Wayanad District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by District Collector A. Geetha, on Thursday decided to intensify steps to contain the spread of COVID -19 in the district.

The meeting decided to ban all public programmes in the district till further notice, Ms. Geetha said.

Tourist destinations in the district should remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, Ms. Geetha added.

The functioning of rapid responses teams in wards should be resumed and civic bodies should conduct awareness programmes on the spread of the pandemic among the public.

Secretaries of civic bodies should adopt steps to open COVID control rooms. Steps should be taken to identify suitable buildings for setting up COVID first-line treatment centres.

If any patient who is undergoing treatment in private hospitals tests positive for COVID-19, the hospitals should not refer the patient to the nearby government hospital, instead treatment should be provided in the private hospital itself, Ms. Geetha said.

Inspections at inter-State check posts should be intensified and officials should check the RT-PCR negative certificate or double dose vaccination certificate of all travellers who cross the border. The availability of police service should be ensured at all inter-State check posts by the district police chief.