Public education under threat in State: BJP’s S. Suresh

The government treasury was being misused for nepotism and corruption since the Left Democratic Front government came to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit secretary S. Suresh has said. Even funds from Union government schemes were being diverted.

He was speaking after inaugurating a fast by State leaders of the National Teachers’ Union (NTU) in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday.

He alleged that the State government was creating hurdles in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Union government and disrupting students’ future. This was resulting in students having to depend on other States or countries abroad for higher education. Though the Union government had hiked the mid-day meal rates, the State was not implementing it effectively. School head teachers were under immense financial burden owing to this, he said.

NTU State president P.S. Gopakumar presided over the function.

