GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public education under threat in State: BJP’s S. Suresh

Published - August 17, 2024 09:39 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government treasury was being misused for nepotism and corruption since the Left Democratic Front government came to power, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State unit secretary S. Suresh has said. Even funds from Union government schemes were being diverted.

He was speaking after inaugurating a fast by State leaders of the National Teachers’ Union (NTU) in front of the Secretariat here on Saturday.

He alleged that the State government was creating hurdles in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) of the Union government and disrupting students’ future. This was resulting in students having to depend on other States or countries abroad for higher education. Though the Union government had hiked the mid-day meal rates, the State was not implementing it effectively. School head teachers were under immense financial burden owing to this, he said.

NTU State president P.S. Gopakumar presided over the function.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.