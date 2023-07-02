ADVERTISEMENT

Public education in a disarray: Satheesan

July 02, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The government is destroying public education by not appointing teachers and withholding approval to teachers already appointed, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has said. He was speaking after inaugurating a Secretariat march organised by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers’ Association (KPSTA) here on Saturday. Mr. Satheesan alleged in the second year of the second term of the Left Democratic Front government, the public education sector was in a disarray. The government had been unable to bring clarity on the issue of differently abled quota or complete the staff fixation in time and make appointments.

The march, flagged off by All India Primary Teachers’ Federation treasurer P. Harigovindan, was taken out demanding appointment for all teachers, increase in funds for mid-day meal scheme, benefits for those promoted as head teachers, 15% DA, and so on.

The All Kerala School Teachers’ Union (AKSTU) also took out a Secretariat march and held a gathering seeking reporting of all vacancies and appointment of teachers. CPI leader Pannian Ravindran inaugurated the meeting.

