Public concern mounts over rabies deaths

Mounting public concern over the worrying number of rabies deaths caused by stray dog bites has emerged as the latest political battleground between the government and the Opposition. Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan raised questions about the efficacy of the anti-rabies vaccine administered to dog bite victims.

Mr. Satheesan said Abhirami, who died of rabies in Pathanamthitta, was the latest victim of vaccine failure in Kerala. So far, rabies has claimed 21 lives in Kerala this year. Mr. Satheesan accused Health Minister Veena George of shrugging off public concern about the potency of anti-rabies medicine sourced by the the Kerala State Medical Services Corporation. He demanded a probe.

‘Vaccine shortage’

Mr. Satheesan said the State appeared ill-equipped to handle the influx of dog bite victims. The animal birth control programme had ground to a standstill. Anti-rabies vaccination seemed to be in short supply.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had aired reservations about the effectiveness of anti-rabies vaccination, dismissing Ms. George’s protestations in the Assembly.

Stalked by strays

Social and mainstream media highlighted packs of strays stalking public parks, beaches, garbage piles and neighbourhoods. Television channels broadcast interviews with early morning walkers, schoolchildren, cyclists, two-wheeler riders, and pedestrians ambling back home from work in the evening.

Many said they faced threat from menacing stray dogs daily, and the local authorities were of little help. A video of strays chasing two schoolgirls went viral on social media.

Law bars culling

A 2001 law prevents the culling of strays. Hence, the Opposition has demanded that the government put the sterilisation programme back on track. It should provide enough funds and personnel to vaccinate and tag strays. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said the government held moral responsibility for the increasing rabies deaths.