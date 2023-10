October 09, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

K.Kunhikrishnan, former Director General, Doordarshan has been selected for the PTB media countrywide award instituted in the name of P.T. Bhaskara Panicker, the doyen of the literacy movement and popularisation of science in Kerala.

The award will be presented by film maker Adoor Gopalakrishnan at a function to be held at the Gandhi Bhavan here on October 15.