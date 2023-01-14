ADVERTISEMENT

P.T. Usha visits LNCPE, felicitates athletes and coaches

January 14, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, MP, is accorded a welcome by SAI officials on her arrival in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, MP, visited the Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education (LNCPE) here on Saturday and addressed the national campers, athletes from the NCOE (National Centre of Excellence-Sports Authority of India), and physical education students, during the inaugural ceremony of the Intramural competitions 2022-23.

Ms. Usha felicitated and congratulated the sportspersons who performed well in the National Games 2022, Khelo India Games, and Common Wealth Games. She also appreciated SAI LNCPE for providing good training facilities and other basic infrastructure for sportspersons.

Apart from the medal winners, the coaches and athletes who had participated in the national and international tournaments were also felicitated. Ms. Usha later interacted with National Athletics Campers preparing for various competitions.

G. Kishore Principal and Regional Head SAI LNCPE Region was among those present.

