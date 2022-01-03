P.T. Thomas’s ashes interred at cemetery

IDUKKI

03 January 2022 19:49 IST

‘Smrithi Yatra’ taken out from his house in Kochi to Idukki

The ashes of Congress leader P.T. Thomas were interred in his mother’s vault at the St.Joseph Church cemetery at Upputhode here on Monday evening. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) vice president V.P. Sajeendran received the ashes from the family at Thomas’s house in Palarivattom, from where a Smrithi Yatra was taken out in the morning. The ashes were received at the Idukki border by District Congress Committee president C.P. Mathew. A venue was arranged near the cemetery for those attending the function. Hundreds paid homage to the deceased MLA at the venue. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose, and family members of Thomas attended the function.

Earlier, Idukki diocese vicar general issued guidelines for the function. He said the sanctity of the place of worship and the cemetery should be maintained. Though it was not a religious ceremony, there should be silence and those performing the ceremony should not hurt believers’ sentiments. The ashes were interred as per the last wish of Thomas.

