P.T. Thomas consigned to flames

Cremation sans any rituals at Ravipuram crematorium

Hundreds of Congress workers and people from various walks of life bid a tearful adieu to Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president P.T. Thomas, MLA, here on Thursday.

Mr. Thomas, who was undergoing treatment for cancer, passed away on Wednesday.

His body was consigned to flames at the public crematorium at Ravipuram by 7 p.m. sans any rituals as desired earlier by the deceased legislator.

As flames engulfed the body of one of the popular Congress leaders in the State, his friends and admirers rendered the popular film song, Chandra Kalabham Charthi Urangum Theeram, as per his wish.

Barring two white bouquets kept on the temporary platform set up for placing the mobile freezer and the ones fixed on the background of the venue, no wreaths were placed on the body.

Rahul pays tributes

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Kochi on Thursday, stayed back in his hotel room for almost three hours to offer his homage. Mr. Gandhi was supposed offer his condolences to the bereaved family at Ernakulam Town Hall by 10 a.m. However, it was by 1 p.m. that he reached the venue as the hearse reached Kochi hours behind the schedule.

Mr. Gandhi sat with the family members for a few minutes at the patio of the Town Hall where the body was kept. He spoke to the two sons of Mr. Thomas for a few minutes and hugged them before leaving the venue.

All India Congree Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal accompanied Mr. Gandhi.

CM pays homage

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences to the bereaved family at Thrikkakara Community Hall at Kakkanad in the evening. He also consoled the family members.

Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Mullappally Ramachandran, V.M. Sudheeran, Benny Behannan, Hibi Eden, T.N. Prathapan, Rajmohan Unnithan and Kodikkunnil Suresh were present.

Kochi Mayor M. Anilkumar, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, former Minister V.S. Sunilkumar, BJP leader A.N. Radhakrishnan, Indian Union Muslim League leaders E. T. Muhammed Basheer and P.K. Kunhalikutty were among those who paid their last respect to Thomas.