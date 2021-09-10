Kerala

P.T. Thomas condemns Bishop's reference to love and ‘narcotic jihad’

P.T. Thomas  

The statement by Bishop of Pala Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, that a section of the Muslim community is targeting Christians through ‘love jihad’ and ‘narcotic jihad’, will create fissures in society, said P.T. Thomas, MLA and working president of the Congress party, on Friday.

Also Read
Mar Joseph Kallarangatt. Photo: Special Arrangement

Bishop warns Christians in Kerala against ‘love and narcotics jihad’

 

Undue economic benefit and selfishness are the core motive behind crimes. In today's society, it is rare to find criminals operate on the basis of communal and caste lines. In this circumstance, none must provide fuel to create a wedge between communities which are living with amity. People in the stature of bishops must make statements that further communal amity, Mr Thomas added.

The Bishop had recently urged the laity to be conscious of the pitfalls in “befriending people from other communities”. To back the argument, he referred to a statement by the former State Police Chief, Loknath Behera, that Kerala had become a hotbed of terrorist sleeper cells and a recruiting centre of terrorists.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 10, 2021 2:17:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/pt-thomas-condemns-bishops-reference-to-love-and-narcotic-jihad/article36395398.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY