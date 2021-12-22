P.T. Thomas belonged to a rare breed of politicians: Jairam Ramesh

KOCHI

Rich tributes were paid to P.T. Thomas, MLA, who passed away on Wednesday.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh remembered Mr. Thomas as a person who belonged to a rare and vanishing breed of politicians. “He was very courageous in the stance he took on the protection of Western Ghats. He paid a price for it but never wavered. I salute his boldness and commitment,” Mr. Ramesh noted.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan remembered Mr. Thomas as a leader of the masses who always upheld his political positions. Mr. Thomas stood his ground on sensitive issues like women’s safety and ecology. He had vehemently argued for the implementation of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel report ignoring stiff opposition from various quarters, he said.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve condoled the death of the legislator who represented the Thrikkakara constituency in the Assembly. He also lauded the role played by Mr. Thomas in bringing up various issues of public interest on the floor of the House.

Mayor M. Anilkumar, T.J. Vinod, MLA, and Hibi Eden, MP, condoled the demise of Mr. Thomas.

The birth centenary celebrations of T.K.C. Vaduthala, which were to be held at the Ernakulam Town Hall on Thursday has been postponed.