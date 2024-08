The State government has appointed P.T. Baburaj as the Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities. Mr. Baburaj has held positions such as former director of the School of Behavioural Sciences and expert member of the State Advisory Board in Disability, Social Justice department. He will have a three-year tenure at the State Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities.

