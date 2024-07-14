P&T Apartments residents plan protests, litigation seeking repair works

The residents of P&T Apartments in Mundamveli, who were shifted from P&T Colony in Gandhi Nagar, are on the warpath demanding immediate rectification measures in the apartments into which they were rehabilitated.

The apartments are leaking during the rain and rainwater enters all the dwelling units during the monsoon. The septic tanks were overflowing as the storage facility was insufficient, said Abhilash P. Paramsewaran, president of the P&T Apartment Residents’ Association.

Leakage from bathrooms on the upper floors reaches kitchens on the lower floors. The electrical panel room of the apartment is flooded, which could cause accidents. The rainwater also entered the rooms and the corridor of the apartment complex through ducts, making life difficult for the residents, he added.

Though the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which had undertaken the construction of the apartment for the Kochi Corporation, had promised to address the issue, little had been done to improve the living conditions of the residents, said Mr. Parameswaran. The residents were planning public protests and considering moving the court seeking directions to the authorities to solve the issue, he added.

Mr. Parameswaran was also critical of the response of Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh in the State Legislature to a question raised by T.J. Vinod, Ernakulam MLA. In his reply to Mr. Vinod on the floor of the House, Mr. Rajesh claimed that nearly 70% of the issues had been addressed, which was incorrect. Most of the issues faced by the residents remained unattended, he said.

There are around 300 people living in the apartment complex which was allocated to 73 families, who were living in makeshift homes constructed on the banks of the Perandoor Canal in the city.

Responding to complaints of the residents, a GCDA official said steps were being taken to address the issues flagged by them. A sewage treatment plant is being planned exclusively for the apartment complex, which will solve the issue of overflowing septic tanks. Currently, the GCDA is collecting septage in tanker lorries and treating it at the treatment facilities in the city. The issue of leakage will be solved when truss work is completed at the complex. The leakage from bathrooms was attended to, said the official.