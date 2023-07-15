PT-7’s reported vision loss kicks up a row

July 15, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - PALAKKAD

A controversy has erupted over the revelation that Dhoni’s wild elephant PT-7, captured and currently in confinement, has visual impairment in one of its eyes. The District Elephant Lovers Group on Saturday wrote to the Chief Wildlife Warden seeking his clarification on the probable cause of the visual impairment.

Forest authorities said it was too early to confirm any visual impairment for the elephant. They had noticed some issues with the left eye of the elephant when it was captured from the Dhoni forest on January 22. “Water was oozing out of the eye. That issue has been addressed through medication,” said Palakkad Divisional Forest Officer Sreenivas Kurra.

According to Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, PY-7 had blurred vision at the time of capture. While the tusker’s violent nature prevented the veterinarians from providing proper treatment soon after its capture, antibiotics and eye drops were administered within a week. Such measures made the cornea clear, but the lens remained cloudy. This called for sedating the animal and conducting ophthalmic examinations before providing further treatment. The situation does not endanger the elephant’s life, he added.

Forest veterinarians are of the opinion that the visual impairment, if caused through some injury, can be treated and cured. “We need to examine the elephant closely when it lies down. That stage has not come. The tusker is still in the kraal,” said Mr. Kurra. He said it could be due to pellets or fight with other elephants, he said.

PT-7’s medical condition was discussed at a high-level meeting convened by Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran on Saturday.

A committee that examined the elephant following a directive from the High Court would submit its report to the court on the health of PT-7 and the presence of pellets on its body.

Elephant Lovers Group president Haridas Machingal, expressing concern at the partial loss of vision for PT-7, demanded that action be initiated against those responsible for causing injury to the elephant.

However, when Mr. Machingal sought details from the Forest department through the Right to Information Act, he was told that there was no pellet on the animal’s body at the time of capture. But it was reported in sections of the media that over a dozen pellets were recovered from the body.

The Hindu, on January 23, had reported that there were several pellet injuries on PT-7’s body. Vets who examined the pachyderm soon after it was caught had confirmed the injuries.

Meanwhile, experts have raised concerns about keeping the elephant in confinement in the kraal for a long period without taming it. They said prolonged confinement could have a negative effect on the health of the tusker.

(with inputs from Thiruvananthapuram bureau)

