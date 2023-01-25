HamberMenu
PT-7 turns violent, breaks part of kraal

Forest officials sayi there is nothing unusual in the wild elephant turning violent inside the kraal

January 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The captured rogue elephant Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7) turned violent and broke a part of the kraal by hitting it hard with its tusks at Dhoni camp on Wednesday.

The tusker was in musth when it was captured and confined on Sunday last. The xylazine anesthetic given while capturing the elephant had made it quiet for a day.

However, the tusker became restless from Monday and started kicking and hitting the eucalyptus wooden logs used for the kraal.

Forest officials said that they replaced the broken logs and buttressed the broken area with heavier eucalyptus logs. They said there was nothing unusual in the wild elephant turning violent inside the kraal.

