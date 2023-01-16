PT-7 still at large; BJP hartal today against government apathy in preventing wild animal attacks

January 16, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will conduct a hartal at Mundur, Puthuppariyaram, Akathethara, and Malampuzha grama panchayats in the district, on Tuesday in protest against the State government’s alleged lapse in preventing wild animal attacks on people.

BJP district president K.M. Haridas alleged that the government was never serious in addressing the problems of the people. He said an elephant codenamed Palakkad Tusker-7 (PT-7) had been terrorising the people of Dhoni, Akathethara, Puthuppariyaram, Mundur and Malampuzha for months on end, and that the government had failed to protect the people.

He called upon the people of Aathethara, Puthuppariyaram, Mundur and Malampuzha panchayats to cooperate by closing their shops from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mr. Haridas said that emergency services and vehicles would be exempted from the hartal.

Meanwhile, Forest officials continued their efforts to capture PT-7 by strengthening the task force stationed at Dhoni.

Following persistent pressure from the people, the Forest Ddepartment has decided to capture PT-7 by tranquilising it, and to tame it in a traditional manner.

A kraal has been erected at Dhoni by using several dozens of eucalyptus logs. Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, who heads the tranquilising team, said that they would launch the darting operation in a day or two.

The team has been monitoring PT-7. With the help of a couple of kumkis, the rogue elephant will be guided to a place where it can be tranquilised and pushed into a lorry before transporting it to the kraal.

Although the Forest department had set up a kraal at Muthanga, Wayanad, with the objective of shifting PT-7 after capturing it, Forest officials changed the plan as translocating the bull under sedation was risky.

The kraal at Muthanga was used for a makhana that was captured a few days ago after it terrorised Sulthan Bathery.

PT-7 has gained notoriety by raiding farmlands and attacking people several times in the past many months. The tusker spent more than six months of the last year out of forest, causing tension for the farmers.