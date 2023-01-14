PT-7 continues to cause tension for people; Forest department says it will be caught in days

January 14, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Rogue elephant codenamed PT-7 (Palakkad Tusker-7) continued to cause tension for the people of Dhoni and neighbouring areas even when the Forest department went ahead with its plans to capture it and tame it.

The tusker has teamed up with another and has stationed in the fringes of Dhoni forest. Forest officials said that they were monitoring the elephant.

A rapid response team of the department has been deployed to prevent PT-7 from raiding the farmlands and human inhabited areas at night.

The construction of a kraal to confine PT-7 after its capture has completed at Dhoni. Chief Forest Veterinary Officer Arun Zachariah, who heads the tranquilizer team, said that they would launch the darting operation after two days.

“We expect to capture the elephant by Wednesday or Thursday. We are continuously monitoring the animal. We need to bring it to a place where it can be shot with a tranquilizer dart and shifted to a lorry,” said Dr. Zachariah.

Although the Forest Department set up a kraal at Muthanga, Wayanad, with the objective of shifting PT-7 after capturing it, forest officials changed the plan as translocating the bull under sedation was a risky.

The kraal at Muthanga was used for a makhana that was captured a few days ago after it terrorized Sulthan Bathery.

A new kraal was set up at Dhoni and two kumkis were brought in from Wayanad for handling PT-7. The kumkis will be used to push PT-7 into the lorry after darting it, and also to push it into the kraal. The kumkis will be used for taming of the tusker.

PT-7 has gained notoriety by raiding farmlands and attacking people several times in the past many months. The tusker spent more than six months of the last year out of forest, causing tension for the farmers.

The decision to capture the tusker was taken after the people mounted pressure on the Forest Department.