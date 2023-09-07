HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

PT-7 brought out of kraal for eye treatment

September 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
After eight months of training inside kraal, and a rough elephant, PT-7 at the Dhoni forest office, near Palakkad, on Thursday.

After eight months of training inside kraal, and a rough elephant, PT-7 at the Dhoni forest office, near Palakkad, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

PT-& (Palakkad Tusker-7), the rogue elephant that had terrorised Dhoni and neighbouring areas for years and later captured, was brought out of its kraal on Thursday.

The tusker was brought out of the kraal for the first time since its capture on January 22 for treatment of its visual impairment.

The elephant was found to have been suffering visual impairment in one of its eyes. Forest officers suspected that the animal might have suffered a pellet injury in its eye during one of its raids to farmlands at Dhoni and neighbouring places.

The Forest department had treated PT-7 even while it remained in the kraal in the last several weeks. Now the tusker will get closer and more intense eye treatment.

Forest officials said that the animal had recovered its vision partially following the treatment while being in the kraal. Chief Forest Veterinary Surgeon Arun Zacharia is leading the team of vets that would continue the treatment.

The animal, rechristened Dhoni, is chained and will be monitored round the clock. Once the treatment is over, the Forest department will take a decision on the future of the tusker. Although it is not so big, the tusker is most likely to be converted into a kumki.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.