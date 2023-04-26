Psychologist guilty of sexually abusing minor patient

April 26, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court on Wednesday found clinical psychologist K. Gireesh guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing a minor boy who sought counselling from him for a mental illness. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

Special Judge Aaj Sudarshan found Gireesh, 59, who hails from Killipalam, to be guilty of the offences punishable under Section 9(c) (sexual assault by a public servant on a child), 9(k) (sexual assault after taking advantage of a child’s mental or physical disability), 9(r) (sexual assault on a child) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The court also framed an additional charge under 9(t) (sexual assault by a person who has been previously convicted for another office under the same law) during the trial.

The psychologist had been convicted in another POCSO case last year for sexually assaulting another patient in his clinic in 2017. Gireesh had then gained notoriety as the first psychologist to be punished under the law that deals with atrocities against children. He had obtained bail from the Kerala High Court in the case.

The accused, who was an Assistant Professor in the Health Department, used to run a private clinic near his house.

According to the prosecution led by special public prosecutor Vijay Mohan R.S., the 13-year-old child was sexually harassed between the period from December 6, 2015, and February 21, 2017, when he approached him for counselling. While the constant torture deteriorated his mental condition, Gireesh threatened him from divulging his ordeal and also asked him to seek treatment elsewhere.

It was only after two years that the boy recounted his trauma when he was admitted to the Psychiatry department of the Government Medical College Hospital here. He also said he was shown obscene videos by the accused during consultation. The Fort police registered a case after being alerted by the hospital authorities.

Kiran T.R. and A. Anish, who were then sub-inspectors in the Fort police station, had investigated the case.