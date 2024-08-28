ADVERTISEMENT

Psychological support programme for Wayanad landslide survivors

Published - August 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala is organising one-day training programme for students, parents, and teachers of the Government Lower Primary School at Mundakkai and the Government Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala, both of which were severely affected by the landslides on July 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme, scheduled for Friday at Meppadi, aims to provide psychological support to the survivors. Education Minister V. Sivan Kutty will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Education and Health departments to address the trauma experienced by students, parents, and teachers. The government has decided to resume classes at the two schools from September 2. The classes will temporarily be held at the Government Higher Secondary School and Government Lower Primary School, Meppadi.

An inaugural ceremony ‘Praveshanolsavam’ will be held on September 2 to mark the reopening of the schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US