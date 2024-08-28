GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Psychological support programme for Wayanad landslide survivors

Published - August 28, 2024 11:56 pm IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau

The Samagra Shiksha Kerala is organising one-day training programme for students, parents, and teachers of the Government Lower Primary School at Mundakkai and the Government Higher Secondary School at Vellarmala, both of which were severely affected by the landslides on July 30.

The programme, scheduled for Friday at Meppadi, aims to provide psychological support to the survivors. Education Minister V. Sivan Kutty will inaugurate the programme at 10 a.m.

The initiative is a joint effort by the Education and Health departments to address the trauma experienced by students, parents, and teachers. The government has decided to resume classes at the two schools from September 2. The classes will temporarily be held at the Government Higher Secondary School and Government Lower Primary School, Meppadi.

An inaugural ceremony ‘Praveshanolsavam’ will be held on September 2 to mark the reopening of the schools.

