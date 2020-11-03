PSUs just about limping back under pandemic’s grip

03 November 2020 17:42 IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Public Sector Units (PSUs) in the State, many of which had almost come to a halt following the COVID-19 outbreak, have been slowly limping back to normalcy in the past two months, with an increase in attendance levels and production. However, some PSUs are still going slow with production as the industries that depend on their products are yet to fully open up.

According to sources in the Industries Department, the impact of COVID-19 had continued even after the initial lockdown period as attendance levels remained low for months. Even later, the declaration of containment zones, either in the places where the companies are located or where their employees are coming from, had hampered operations. The scenario began to improve by September, with more than 60% utilisation being reported in many units. The attempt now is to bring back to full operational levels by this month.

In September, the State government made amendments to the Public Procurement Policy, by which State PSUs and local Micro and Small Enterprises (MSME) are getting price preference up to 15% in all procurement of government departments and Local Self Government Institutions. Also, up to 50% of the order quantity need to be bought from the PSUs and the MSMEs. If there are multiple State PSUs in contention, they are to be given equal proportions of the 50% order. Sources say that this has begun reflecting in the departmental purchases.

For some of the companies, including Travancore Cochin Chemicals and Travancore Titanium Products Limited, the operations of some of the companies which depend on their products are limited. Some of these PSUs have tried to rake in revenue by manufacturing alternate products including hand sanitisers, hand wash and cleaning solutions. The biggest gainer in this field has been the Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals, which was quick to launch sanitisers, enabling a general fall in prices in the market. The TTPL also recently launched similar products.

The State government’s 17 textile mills in the cooperative sector have also opened up, and have ramped up production, even as the National Textile Corporation’s mills in the State have remained closed since March. The employees of the NTC’s four mills in the State have been on strike for the past 70 days, demanding re-opening of the mills and payment of benefits.