March 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Cabinet on March 13 (Wednesday) appointed M.P. Santosh Kumar as Managing Director of the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society, S. Ravishankar as Managing Director of Autokast Limited and K. Afsal Ali as Managing Director of Forest Industries (Travancore) Limited.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.