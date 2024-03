March 13, 2024 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State Cabinet on March 13 (Wednesday) appointed M.P. Santosh Kumar as Managing Director of the Kerala State Cashew Workers Apex Industrial Cooperative Society, S. Ravishankar as Managing Director of Autokast Limited and K. Afsal Ali as Managing Director of Forest Industries (Travancore) Limited.