PSU appointments through recruitment board from November

The draft regulations have been vetted by government departments and will soon come up for the consideration of the Cabinet: Industries Minister

The appointments in public sector units will be brought under the proposed recruitment board for PSUs from November this year, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve informed the Assembly on Tuesday.

The draft regulations have been vetted by government departments and will soon come up for the consideration of the Cabinet, Mr. Rajeeve said. All appointments of a permanent nature in State-run PSUs, now carried out through different routes, will be handled by the board, the Minister said.

The Industries Department had constituited a panel headed by a retired High Court judge for the selection of managing directors of PSUs.

The State Government will soon roll out a project for start-ups in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors, Mr. Rajeeve said. ''At present, all the start-ups are connected to the IT sector,'' he said.

The Industries Department is also coming out with a Uniform Land Allotment Policy for industrial parks. The policy, whose draft is ready, seeks quicker resolutions to land-related disputes, the Minister said. The department is also taking steps to allott land to investors without any delays, he said.

