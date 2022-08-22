PSMO College set to welcome NAAC team

Institution hopes to achieve Centre of Excellence status

Pocker Sahib Memorial Orphanage (PSMO) College, Tirurangadi, one of the few aided colleges in the State that accept no donations for staff appointment and student admission, is all set for the third cycle of the accreditation process by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

A three-member NAAC peer team will assess the academic and non-academic performance of the college on Tuesday and Wednesday. The institution is currently accredited with an A grade.

“The college’s consistent performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) in the last five years strengthens our aspiration to be graded as a Centre of Excellence,” said Principal K. Azeez.

Established as a junior college in 1968 under the management of Tirurangadi Muslim Orphanage Committee, PSMO became a first-grade college in 1972 and postgraduate college in 1980. “At present, we have 2,000 students attending 10 undergraduate and eight postgraduate programmes. Besides, there are five centres of research on the campus,” said M.K. Bava, management committee chairman.

The NAAC team will interact with the management committee, parents, students, teachers and the alumni. Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) coordinator Nizamudheen Kunnath and reception committee convener S. Shibinu said that the peer team would evaluate the college in its curricular aspects; teaching-learning aspects; research, innovation and extension aspects; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management; and institutional values and best practices.