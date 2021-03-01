PSLV launch brings cheer to aerospace firm

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

01 March 2021 00:22 IST

The successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - C51 (PSLV-C51) has given much cheer to private sector-aerospace company Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) and its Thiruvananthapuram unit.

Hyderabad-based ATL’s Thiruvananthapuram unit had carried out the stage integration and check-out on the PSLV mission. This is the first time that ISRO has availed the services of an Indian private sector space company for this important work, ATL said in a statement.

ATL has been manufacturing various electronics as well as mechanical sub-systems for ISRO’s launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems over nearly three decades, Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, founder and CMD of ATL, said.

The Thiruvananthapuram unit, which has 250 engineers and technicians, supports ISRO in fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of sophisticated electronic packages, computer systems and subsystems for launch vehicles, the company said.