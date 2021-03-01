PSLV launch brings cheer to aerospace firm

The successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle - C51 (PSLV-C51) has given much cheer to private sector-aerospace company Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL) and its Thiruvananthapuram unit.
Hyderabad-based ATL’s Thiruvananthapuram unit had carried out the stage integration and check-out on the PSLV mission. This is the first time that ISRO has availed the services of an Indian private sector space company for this important work, ATL said in a statement.
ATL has been manufacturing various electronics as well as mechanical sub-systems for ISRO’s launch vehicles, satellites, spacecraft payloads, and ground systems over nearly three decades, Dr. Subba Rao Pavuluri, founder and CMD of ATL, said.
The Thiruvananthapuram unit, which has 250 engineers and technicians, supports ISRO in fabrication, assembly, testing and supply of sophisticated electronic packages, computer systems and subsystems for launch vehicles, the company said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath