PSC will be made more professional: CM

The government will look at ways to inject more professionalism into the Public Service Commission (PSC) and maintain the credibility of the constitutional body, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the media after the weekly Cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, he said the recent examination fraud had been exposed by the internal mechanism of the PSC. The commission had initiated strong action on the findings of the Vigilance wing and debarred the erring candidates.

Similar irregularities in 2003 and 2010 had also been exposed by the Vigilance wing of the PSC and later handed over to the police for further investigation, Mr. Vijayan said. He stressed the need for ensuring the credibility of the commission which conducted 200 examinations and handled over a crore applications every year.

He said all those found guilty in the examination fraud would be brought before the law and punished. The government, in consultation with the PSC, would also try to infuse professionalism into the functioning of the commission.

Promises stern action

Asked about the investigation into the death of journalist K.M. Basheer in an accident involving IAS officer Sriram Venkataraman, Mr. Vijayan promised stern action against any move to tamper with evidence or water down the case. “As an IAS officer, Mr. Venkataraman would have been fully aware of the consequences of reckless driving which led to the accident.”

He said Mr. Venkataraman had been suspended from service, a special team was investigating the case and an SI accused of botching the preliminary investigation case was placed under suspension. He said efforts were on to enforce road safety regulations in the wake of the accident. He added that the government would consider assistance for Basheer’s family.