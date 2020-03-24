PSC to speed up health sector recruitments

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided to expedite the procedures for filling vacancies in the health sector.

A commission meeting held here on Monday decided to issue recruitment advice soon to complement the efforts of the government in containing the spread of COVID-19.

The meeting directed the commission secretary to deploy the available staff for speeding up the procedures.

Assistant surgeons

The commission handed over to the Director of Health Services the recruitment advice to fill 276 vacancies of assistant surgeon on Monday. Intimation regarding the appointment would be furnished through their online profiles. The advice for filling the 25 vacancies of junior laboratory assistants in the Department of Medical Education, and two radiographers will be issued soon.

The commission decided to speed up the processing of the appointment of 346 junior health inspector Grade II posts.

The commission has put off all examinations, including departmental tests scheduled to be held till April 30. Interviews too have been put off, a commission release said here on Monday.