PSC to resume exams on July 1

Commission to consult govt. on holding tests on weekends

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) will restart its examinations for various posts on July 1, with priority being given to examinations which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A meeting of the commission held on Monday decided to consult the State government regarding the holding of examinations on weekends, when the lockdown will be in place, as per the current COVID-19 protocols.

According to a PSC official, the priority in the first month will be to complete the examinations which were earlier scheduled between April 23 and May 23 this year. Most of the examinations planned in the initial weeks have relatively less number of applicants.

The PSC will restart the examinations with a test for range forest officer, which has only 140 applicants. The commission has decided to postpone the examination for driver grade 2 that was scheduled to be held on July 10 to August 17. The post has 65,000 applicants, with close to 50 examination centres in some districts.

Transport facility

“Since there is no public transport on weekends due to the lockdown, it is difficult to organise examinations. We are consulting with the State government to see whether we will have to reschedule all of these examinations or if the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation can run special schedules,” a PSC official told The Hindu.

Another of the examinations that is being taken up on priority is the combined examination for the SSLC-level posts, to be held on July 3. This is meant for those who had missed out on the four earlier phases of the examination and had given application before March 15 for one more opportunity to appear for the examination. Around 4,000 candidates will be appearing for it.

Special arrangements

Though arrangements are being made in all centres to accommodate those who tested COVID-19 positive, special arrangements are now being thought about for those who test positive the day before the examination. Two rooms will be kept on standby in every centre for such applicants. PPE kits will be provided to those who are on invigilation duty in rooms for COVID-19-positive candidates.

The PSC has sought the support of various departments, including Health, Home and Education, for organising examinations during the pandemic by following all COVID-19 safety protocols.