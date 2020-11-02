PSC to implement 10% quota for EWS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Applicable for all job notifications active on October 23

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has decided that 10% reservation in government jobs for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in the general category will be applicable for all job notifications, which were active on October 23, the date on which the Cabinet gave the nod for the quota.

Necessary amendments will be made in the online application and profile for the quota to be made applicable for eligible aspirants for job notifications, for which the last date for application had not ended on October 23.

The last date for applications to be submitted on November 4 has now been extended till midnight on November 14 for eligible aspirants to make applications. The date extension is not applicable to departmental posts in which the EWS quota is not applicable.

Rules amended

The Kerala State and Subordinate Service Rules was amended as per a notification issued on October 26 for implementation of the 10% reservation in government jobs for EWS in the general category without affecting existing reservation, following the Cabinet decision three days earlier.

The Centre had earlier decided to provide the 10% reservation based on the 103rd Amendment of the Constitution, without affecting 50% reservation being provided to the SC/ST and Other Backward communities.

The Cabinet proposal had led to stormy debates with political as well as religious organisations up in arms against it.

Oppositon to move

The Indian Union Muslim League, the Welfare Party of India and the Social Democratic Party of India and the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana SNDP) Yogam had come out against the move, which they have portrayed as aimed at the upcoming elections to local bodies and to the Assembly.

The Congress as well as the Nair Service Society have pointed out flaws in the way it is being implemented, while not outrightly rejecting the whole proposal. Significantly, the Syro-Malabar Church and the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church have supported the government’s move.

Candidates from families that have an annual income of less than ₹4 lakh will be eligible for this reservation. Job aspirants belonging to families that possess more than 2 acres of land in grama panchayats or more than 75 cents in municipalities or more than 50 cents in Corporation limits will not be eligible.