September 27, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuuram

The Cabinet meeting on Wednesday decided to recommend the nomination of K.T. Balabhasakaran and Princy Kuriakose as members of the Public Service Commission (PSC).

Mr. Balabhaskaran is Executive Director, Suchitwa Mission. Mr. Kuriakose is a native of Perumbavoor, Ernakulam.

The Cabinet also decided to appoint K.C. Sahadevan, Chief General Manager, Kerala Bank as Executive Director of the bank.