PSC to do away with preliminary examinations for some posts

November 20, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Public Service Commission seems to be quietly doing away with its experiment of a two-phased examination system, including a preliminary screening test, which was being implemented from December 2020 onwards. According to top PSC officials, the commission has not taken a formal decision on completely doing away with the system, but it has found it better to revert to the old system of a single examination for posts like Lower Division Clerk (LDC) or Last Grade Servant (LGS) for which a large number of candidates apply.

Back in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the PSC went for a major overhaul of its examination process with the introduction of a two-phased system. The screening tests were based on different standards, for Class X and below, higher secondary, and graduate levels. This was supposed to reduce the disadvantage of a common test. The second examination had questions related to the post for which they were being considered. But, the system had led to protests, with the Opposition parties demanding a rollback.

Lost opportunities

Now, some unintended consequences of the new system appear to have prompted the PSC authorities for a rethink, according to the officials. One major issue was that rank lists of preliminary exams were prepared separately for various posts even though the exam was combined. But, quite a few candidates appeared as toppers on multiple lists. After the main exam, when advice memos were issued, some of them joined, but opted for other posts afterwards. This led to some of these posts remaining vacant, and people lower down the order on the rank list in the preliminary test, already eliminated, lost out on the opportunity.

Results delayed

Also, by clubbing together several posts for a preliminary examination, jobseekers would lose out on the opportunity for applying for many posts, if they failed to appear for one examination due to unforeseen circumstances. The extra examination had also increased the delay in publication of results. Now, the PSC is reverting to the old system of conducting one examination at the district-level for posts like LDC or LGS. A notification issued for an LDC examination on November 15 mentions that there won’t be any preliminary examination for the post.

Considering the large number of candidates, the examinations for two or three districts will be clubbed together. As per the PSC’s current capabilities, it can organise examinations for a maximum of 6.45 lakh jobseekers per day.

