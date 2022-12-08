PSC taking steps to make selection process more effective: Chief Minister

December 08, 2022 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has been taking all efforts to make the selection processes of candidates to various categories of posts more effective and to ensure that rank lists are published without delay, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was replying to a calling attention motion by Shafi Parambil in the Assembly on Thursday on the apprehensions raised by jobseekers on the changes introduced by the Public Service Commission (PSC) in its selection processes.

Since 2021, a preliminary examination followed by a main examination is conducted by the PSC for those posts to which there is a rush of applicants. An expert committee has also been set up to look into the questions and answers on which candidates might have raised contentions.

In the case of posts to which there is a glut of applications, the PSC conducts the exams district-wise on different days, enabling candidates to write the exam in their own district. The PSC is also taking care to ensure that the reservation norms are not violated.

Earlier, when appointments had to be made to various posts on the basis of the same qualifications, the PSC used to conduct repeat examinations. It has now introduced a preliminary exam, followed by a main exam specific to the category of posts. This does not affect the prospects of applicants in any way and helps the PSC prepare separate rank lists without delay.

The PSC has already conducted exams in this new mode twice and there have been no complaints from the candidates. The exam and the selection processes are transparent and there is no basis for any apprehension on the part of prospective jobseekers, Mr. Vijayan said.