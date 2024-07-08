PSC scam | Bid to sully my name, says Riyas

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas resisted attempts to link his name to the so-called PSC member post-for-cash accusations.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr. Riyas said some vested interests wanted to drag his name into every passing controversy. He warned that he would sue persons or entities that attempted to sully his reputation by spreading baseless and libellous slander.

Mr Riyas’ staunch rebuttal came against media reports that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Kozhikode had complained to the party centre that some area committee-level office-bearers offered the coveted post to a physician for a significant sum.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan told reporters in Alappuzha that Mr. Riyas was entirely clear. He said the Left Democratic Front government did not hawk PSC seats for money. It followed due and established procedures. The CPI(M) would not tolerate any graft, he added.

District Congress Committee president (Kozhikode) K. Praveen Kumar told local reporters that the CPI(M) in the district conducted itself like a mafia organisation. He said the alleged mafia put everything up for sale, including constitutional posts and political protection.

Mr. Kumar demanded an immediate and thorough central inquiry into the PSC “scam”. He insisted that the investigation cover Mr. Riyas’ office in the district. In Palakkad, Congress workers burned Mr. Riyas in effigy.

Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran alleged that a coterie operating out of Mr. Riyas’ office was the district’s epicentre of corruption and crime. He demanded a CBI inquiry into PSC post “sale scam”.

