PSC rank lists’ validity extended by six months

Cabinet decides to make 114 contract employees at C-DIT permanent

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to extend the validity of Public Service Commission (PSC) rank lists by six months. All rank lists which were set to expire between February 3 and August 2 this year will have their validity extended till August 3.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, there have been changes in the PSC examination schedules. There was delay in publication of rank lists owing to this. The government also considered the delay in recruitment to recently created posts, while deciding to extend the validity of the rank lists. Opposition parties as well youth organisations have been demanding the extension of rank list validity.

The Cabinet also decided to make permanent 114 employees who have been working on contract with C-DIT for a period of more than 10 years. The Youth Congress staged a protest march to the PSC office in the capital on Wednesday against the decision, accusing the government of providing backdoor entry to Left sympathisers.