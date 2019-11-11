PSC puts in place system to curb exam malpractices

The Public Service Commission has put in place a series of safeguards to prevent malpractices at examination centres.

Commission sources told The Hindu that well before the Crime Branch submitted its recommendations for curbing such irregularities, it had experimented such measures in a test held recently for recruiting village extension officers. Personal belongings of candidates, including purse, mobile phone and watch, were not allowed in examination halls and kept in a cloakroom set up for the purpose.

As per the revised guidelines issued by the commission for its officers, each centre should have a Chief Superintendent and if there are more than one centre in an institution, each centre should have a Chief Superintendent. In addition, a clerk and an office attendant should be deployed for the smooth conduct of examinations. An Additional Chief Superintendent (ACS) from the commission will deliver question papers at each centre. The onus is on the Chief Superintendent to hold the examination in a foolproof manner, the guidelines say.

Most importantly, the commission will be conducting examination for certain posts such as university and Secretariat assistants and lower division clerks, which has a legion of applicants, in phases. By spacing out the examination, the commission will get leeway to deploy its own staff to monitor the process, sources said.

ACSs have been told to repeatedly visit the halls to ensure that the examination is held under their complete control.