PSC publishes list of those who cleared prelims

The Public Service Commission (PSC) has begun publishing the list of candidates who cleared the preliminary examinations for posts in 192 categories.

The lists for Statewide posts were published on Friday, while that for LD Clerk posts in 14 districts and office attendant posts in Secretariat/PSC offices will be published on Saturday. The other lists, including the district-level lists for last grade servants, will be published in the coming days. The detailed lists are published on the PSC website.

The aspirants who appear in the shortlist will be appearing for the final examinations to be held in November and December. Based on the preliminary exams, integrated lists are prepared with separate cut-offs for each district. Six times the number of aspirants who can be included on the rank list will be included on the shortlist to ensure representation for reservation categories.

Aspirants who deserve various benefits, including differently abled persons, are included based on a self-declaration at the initial stage. In case the claims are proved to be false in the document verification stage, they will be excluded from the later stages. More than 15 lakh aspirants wrote the preliminary exams for 192 categories held in February, March and July. The final exams for different posts are held based on the qualifications and expertise needed for the particular post. Based on the nature of the job, there are final exams in 11 different categories.