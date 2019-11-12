PSC nod for KAP recruitment

A meeting of the Public Service Commission held here on Monday decided to issue recruitment advice to all candidates except those accused of committing irregularities in the examination conducted for recruiting civil police officers to the Kerala Armed Police.

The Crime Branch that probed the examination scam submitted a report to the government and the commission.

It had submitted a set of recommendations to check examination malpractices and also clarified that the commission could go ahead with the recruitment process of other candidates who have figured in the rank lists.

Accused excluded

Excluding the accused who had figured in the rank list for KAP fourth Battalion, the commission decided to issue recruitment advice to all other candidates, an official release said. The commission directed its district officers to complete the process so that candidates would get the advice by November 22.