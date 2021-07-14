PSC mains exams in Oct., Dec.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For various posts with Class 10 as basic qualification

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has published the calender for the mains examinations of various posts with Class 10 as the basic qualification.

The mains examinations, which are scheduled to be held on October 23, 30 and from December 1 to 11 this year, are being conducted after dividing the 192 posts for which preliminary examinations were conducted into different categories based on the nature of the job.

The preliminary exams were conducted in five phases in February, March and July. Shortlists will be prepared in September based on the results. There will be separate shortlists for different categories of jobs.

Revised syllabus

The PSC has also prepared a revised syllabus for the different categories of jobs, which is available in the syllabus link under the examination calender on the PSC website.

The PSC had last year announced a major overhaul in its exam system, with the introduction of a two-phased system, including a preliminary screening test. The screening tests were held separately for different levels, for tenth standard and below, higher secondary and graduate levels.

According to the PSC, this reduces the disadvantage of a common test. The mains exams will have questions related to the post for which they are being considered. Since the main exam, after the screening, is conducted for a smaller number, the results can be announced in a month or two.