PSC facilitation centres in all 14 districts of Kerala

The National Employment Service under the Employment Department is starting PSC facilitation centres in all 14 districts to create awareness of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), the biggest recruiter in the public sector in the State.

Minister for Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan will inaugurate the service on Friday.

The facilitation centres are aimed at clearing doubts of job aspirants regarding conduct of PSC examinations, one-time registration, certificate update, reservation, special recruitment and so on. These centres will come up alongside employment exchanges. The idea for the centres was mooted by PSC chairman M.A. Sakeer.

The National Employment Service, in association with the Kerala Academy for Skills Excellence, is also bringing out a pamphlet, ‘Career Jalakam’, to inform students ranging from SSLC to undergraduation about higher education courses, job opportunities, and higher education centres so that they can pursue careers according to their aptitude.

The Acts, Rules, directions, orders, and circulars issued from the time the National Employment Service came into being in 1957 till 2017 have been compiled into five volumes of CARE (Compendium of Acts and Rules of Employment), a reference for department officials, job-seekers, and researchers.

The Minister will release Career Jalakam and CARE (Compendium of Acts and Rules of Employment) on the occasion.