ADVERTISEMENT

PSC exams in Kerala postponed in view of LS poll schedule

March 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled the preliminary examination for degree-level posts on April 13 and 27 to May 11 and 26 respectively considering the Lok Sabha election schedule. The final examination will be held on June 15. The examinations for the posts of Woman Police Constable and Police Constable scheduled for May 11 and 25 have been postponed to June. The Staff Nurse examination scheduled for April 24 has been postponed to April 29 and the examination for the electrician post has been postponed from April 25 to April 30. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US