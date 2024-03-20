PSC exams in Kerala postponed in view of LS poll schedule

March 20, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has rescheduled the preliminary examination for degree-level posts on April 13 and 27 to May 11 and 26 respectively considering the Lok Sabha election schedule. The final examination will be held on June 15. The examinations for the posts of Woman Police Constable and Police Constable scheduled for May 11 and 25 have been postponed to June. The Staff Nurse examination scheduled for April 24 has been postponed to April 29 and the examination for the electrician post has been postponed from April 25 to April 30.