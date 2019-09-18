PSC exam fraud: High Court seeks report

Observing that the allegations in the PSC exam fraud case are grave, the Kerala High Court directed the Crime Branch to file a report on the progress of the investigation into the scam. The court passed the directive when a petition filed by Subin E.P. of Malappuram and another person seeking a CBI probe into the case came up for hearing.

The petitioners said they were declared failed in the physical efficiency test conducted by the PSC for the posts of civil police officers in July 2018. Some of candidates who performed badly were, however, declared passed. The petitioners alleged that patent bias and favouritism were shown by the officials of the PSC at the venue of the physical efficiency test. Later, they came to know that there were irregularities in the exam when former SFI leaders Sivaranjith, Pranav and Nazeem were arrested in the case. The petitioners said that the police were not interested in arresting all the accused in the case and investigating the conspiracy behind the selection of candidates. The investigation by the Crime Branch was yet to get anywhere. The petitioners alleged that that the investigation would not go in the right direction as a ruling party had intervened to derail the investigation.

The petitioners believed that the question papers must have been leaked prior to the written examination and this could not have been done without the aid of the officers of the PSC. They feared that the present probe might be concluded as mere exam fraud and the larger conspiracy behind the scam would not be revealed, because of the political patronage enjoyed by the accused.