PSC chairman, members must quit: BJP

BJP State president K. Surendran has demanded the resignation of the Public Service Commission chairman and members in the wake of a scam over government employees running examination coaching centres. He sought a comprehensive probe into the issue.
Addressing a Meet-the-Press organised by the Kesari Memorial Journalists’ Trust here on Monday, Mr. Surendran said the issue pointed to a job racket comprising political leaders, government employees and the commission, thus rocking the credibility of the commission.
Two employees of the General Administration Department under the Chief Minister had been accused of running coaching centres and they should be suspended from service.
