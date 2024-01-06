GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PSC candidates with Type 1 diabetes can keep medicines inside exam hall

January 06, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

After general education and higher education institutions, the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) too has decided to extend special consideration to candidates having Type 1 diabetes during examinations.

The PSC has allowed candidates with Type 1 diabetes who appear in tests conducted by it to carry medicines and food needed to keep their sugar levels in check. Insulin, insulin pens, insulin pump/continuous glucose monitoring system, sugar tablet, and water can be carried inside examination halls.

However, candidates have to submit their applications through the profile created if they have to get this consideration. To prove eligibility, a medical certificate in the format specified and from a medical officer not less than the rank of assistant surgeon in government service has to be uploaded to the profile. Once originals of documents have to be then presented at the nearby PSC office and verification completed, the benefit will be available in future examinations.

The PSC decision comes on a petition filed by Bushra Shihab, mother of a Type 1 diabetic, to PSC chairman M.R. Baiju that a number of candidates with Type 1 diabetes appear for PSC tests every year. The petition pointed out that Type 1 diabetes was more complex than Type 2 diabetes and required administration of insulin four or five times a day and checking of blood sugar levels regularly. When sugar levels tend to fluctuate, Type 1 diabetics need special care, so they should be allowed to keep medicines and snacks with them while appearing for tests.

The petition also pointed out that the government has issued orders allowing similar relaxation during SSLC and Plus Two examinations and university and college examinations.

The Type 1 Diabetes Foundation had also petitioned the PSC seeking the consideration.

