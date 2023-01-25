PSC candidates cry foul over profile-freezing directive

January 25, 2023 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Job aspirants are a concerned lot following the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC)‘s decision to freeze the online profiles of candidates who do not turn up for examinations after giving confirmation. Freezing of the online profile would prevent a candidate from applying or appearing for future examinations.

Quite a few of them point out the fact that the confirmation for appearing for a particular examination is often given two or three months prior to the date of the examination. However, the new rule could jeopardise their chances if they fail to turn up due to immediate emergencies.

Aspirants’ suggestion

Some of the candidates suggested other measures, including levying a fine for failing to appear, instead of a drastic measure like freezing the profile of the candidate.

The PSC had on Monday announced that it has decided to take stringent action including freezing of the candidate profile in such cases as there have been increasing instances of candidates confirming to appear for examinations, and later failing to turn up.

This, according to the Commission, has affected the smooth conduct of the examinations. It has also been causing financial losses to the PSC, as it has to provide remuneration for those who are roped in for invigilation duty.

Confirmation system

The confirmation system was implemented a few years ago to get an accurate number of the candidates who would appear for a particular examination and make necessary arrangements. Although it improved the situation as regards attendance of applied candidates, the percentage of candidates who did not turn up even after confirmation has often been as high as 40%, causing a wastage of resources.

However, PSC candidates say that profile blocking is a drastic and unfair measure as some might not be able to write the examination due to health issues or due to delays caused by traffic blocks.

While in case of health issues, there are chances of preventing punitive action by providing a medical certificate, no such option is available for a candidate who is unable to write an examination due to traffic blocks or other issues.

Some candidates, who are studying or working, decide to skip examinations which are scheduled on working days. A fine or a fee at the time of confirmation, refundable once the candidate writes the examination, is one of the alternate suggestions put forward by the candidates.