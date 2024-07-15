GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PSC bribe allegation: Congress and BJP step up attack on CPI(M) in Kerala

Published - July 15, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 15 staged protests in Kozhikode against the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] over the recent expulsion of its leader K.V. Pramod after reports emerged about his alleged involvement in offering a post in the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) for a bribe.

The Opposition parties also targeted Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas and senior CPI(M) leader Elamaram Kareem, accusing them of running a “mafia” in the district.

Opening a symbolic ‘public trial’ of Mr. Riyas outside the moffusil bus stand, All India Congress Committee secretary P.V. Mohan said the CPI(M) had turned Kozhikode into “a hub of corruption”, and that its leaders were in the grip of a “real estate mafia”. He alleged that Mr. Riyas was the kingpin of such activities.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee general secretaries K. Jayanth and P.M. Niyas, among others, were present.

BJP State general secretary M.T. Ramesh, while inaugurating a protest march to the district collectorate, said his party would protect Mr. Pramod if he was willing to share details about the alleged corruption in the PSC. He alleged that the CPI(M) was being run by an “underworld”, and Mr. Kareem and Mr. Riyas were leading the team. Mr. Ramesh asked why the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was not registering a case based on the revelations involving Mr. Pramod.

